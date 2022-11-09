Editorial: Casey Anthony docuseries shines unnecessary light on controversial case

On Nov. 8, Peacock announced the upcoming release of “Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies,” a three-part docuseries that premieres on Nov. 29.

The docuseries focuses entirely on Casey Anthony as she breaks her silence for the first time in 11 years.

She was infamously acquitted for murder and manslaughter charges of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, who went missing in 2008. Caylee’s body was eventually found near the Anthonys’ family home.

While her trial went on for six weeks, Anthony’s defense of Caylee drowning in the family’s pool ultimately led to the jury to acquit her charges of first-degree murder, aggravated manslaughter of a child and aggravated child abuse.

She was, however, found guilty on four counts of providing false information to law enforcement.

Among her counts of false information included her saying she received a phone call and spoke to Caylee roughly a month after she disappeared. She also lied about leaving Caylee with a babysitter as well as her employment status.

In the past, we at The Spectator have condemned the idolization of infamous murderers such as Jeffrey Dahmer and Ted Bundy, who previously had documentaries made about them.

We believe that this is no different.

While Anthony was found not guilty of murder, we still believe this series will do nothing but resurrect issues surrounding the case. The docuseries, much like those documentaries, gives more fame to someone who simply doesn’t deserve it.

Though she was acquitted primarily due to a lack of evidence, many people believe that Anthony was guilty.

Even one of the jurors from the trial has previously spoken out about how they regret their decision.

We at The Spectator also find it odd that Anthony has waited until now to speak out and “finally set the record straight.”

Anthony has been ridiculed by the public for the better part of a decade and also preferred to keep to herself following the trial.

In fact, the only time she has publicly said anything regarding the verdict or the trial was in 2017, when she claimed that she didn’t care what anyone thought of her.

But why has she waited until now, more than a decade after the verdict, to speak out? Some people think that money is the answer.

Since the release of the trailer for the docuseries, people have seen the move by Peacock as a cash grab for not just the network but for Anthony as well.

While Anthony doesn’t have any creative control over the docuseries, people think it is apparent that she isn’t speaking out purely because she thinks it’s time.

Whatever the reason, we see this as nothing but more undeserved publicity for another controversial figure.

This editorial reflects the general opinion of The Spectator.