VSU welcomes a new SGA executive team

After the elections last week, Student Government Association announced its new executive team and senate in an email on Friday, April 14.

In the election, 2,582 people voted, according to SGA.

The SGA 2023-2024 executive board will consist of President William Burnett, Vice President Nevaeh Wallace and Secretary Jermaine Thomas.

According to the email, a runoff will decide the treasurer since neither candidate received over 50% of the vote.

Students will be able to revote for treasurer today until 9 p.m.

The SGA 2023-2024 Senate will consist of De-Andra Lundy, Edmund Wright, Gavin Ponder, Jamesha Springer, Jaylah Lawrence, Jediah Garbutt, Khlanna Gibson, Kortnie Ray, Luisa Garrett, Marcus Skinner, Melissa Gutierrez-Torres, NaJache Page, Re’Shard Dowels, Sabrina Maine, Saul Guzman Jr., Sha’Lera Abercrombie, Taliyah Harper and Victoria Ahmadu.

SGA members work with VSU administration, faculty and staff to represent the student body.

The newly elected SGA team will be sworn in on April 25 at 5:30 p.m. at the Night on Fire awards celebration, which will be held in the Student Union.

The Spectator plans to interview the new members of the executive board and report on their plans for the upcoming academic year.

Written by Angel Davis, Copy and News Editor. Photo courtesy of VSU.