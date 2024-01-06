Blazers storm back to knock off the Argos, snap three-game skid

The Blazers came back from a 15-point deficit to defeat the West Florida Argonauts 82-73 in the Blazers’ first game of 2024.

The Blazers had four double-digit players as junior forward Caden Boser had a game-high 19 points while shooting a perfect 7 for 7 from the field and 3 for 3 from the three-point line to go along with two steals.

The win snaps a three-game losing streak and improves the team’s record to 6-6 on the season and 3-5 in Gulf South Conference play.

For the Argonauts, they had three players in double figures with guard Myles Ruth leading the way with 17 points. The loss drops them to 3-9 on the season.

The Blazers trailed for nearly the entirety of the game. The Blazers took their first lead with under three to play and didn’t look back.

Head Coach Mike Helfer was proud of how the team was able to keep their composure throughout the game.

“We finally got some shots to go in finally we were able to see the game turn in our favor with about seven minutes to play in the game,” said Helfer.

The Blazers will have a quick turnaround as they will host Auburn Montgomery on Jan. 6 at 4 p.m.

Written by Christopher Mercer, Spectator Reporter. Photo courtesy of Austin Bruce, Co-Editor in Chief.