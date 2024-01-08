Severe weather projected for Valdosta; Lowndes County schools close ahead of Tuesday storms

UPDATE 5:58 p.m.

VSU will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 8.

Staff have been instructed to move all business online. In-person classes with the ability to function remotely have been moved online for the day.

Palms Dining Hall will remain open for residential students only, and no busses will operate. Residential students and employees are encouraged to move their vehicles to Oak Street Parking Deck or Sustella Parking Deck to prevent possible damage.

Original Story:

Severe weather is on the move.

South Georgia and northern Florida are currently in the projected path of a large storm system traveling over the central United States, with storms expected to begin in the overnight hours Monday and continuing into Tuesday morning. According to the National Weather Service’s Tallahassee Office, an intense squall line, or line of severe thunderstorms, is expected to follow Monday night’s weather into Tuesday morning and remain throughout the day.

Valdosta is within the path of the squall line.

According to the NWS, squall lines have the potential to bring strong destructive winds, localized flooding, heavy rain and potential tornados. As of 3 p.m. Monday, the NWS has placed Lowndes County under a wind advisory taking place from 4 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

According to the Valdosta Daily Times, the following k-12 schools have been closed ahead of the storm’s arrival:

— Valdosta City Schools

— Lowndes County Schools

— Brooks County Schools

— Georgia Christian School in Lowndes County

— Open Bible Christian School in Lowndes County

— Echols County schools

— Scintilla Charter Academy in Lowndes County

— Valwood School in Lowndes County

— Cook County schools

VSU announced at 12 p.m. today that there are currently no plans to close campus; however, they are monitoring the storm’s activity and are remaining in steady contact with the Lowndes County Emergency Management Agency (EMA).

The Spectator will provide updates as they are given.

Written by Bailey Storey, Editor-in-Chief. This story was originally written and posted at 3:17 p.m. on Jan. 8.