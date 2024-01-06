Lady Blazers set to double down their defense against Auburn Montgomery

The Lady Blazers (10-2, 7-1 Gulf South Conference) are on a seven-game winning streak as they enter the second half of their conference season and are focusing primarily on building their defense before stepping on the court with the Auburn Montgomery Warhawks (7-6, 5-4 GSC) this Saturday at 2 p.m. at The Complex.

Head coach Deandra Schirmer is preparing the Lady Blazers by building some momentum and working with the post players.

“Auburn Montgomery is a very strong team and has some all-conference guards that we will have to limit on the offensive end,” said Schirmer. “I think our size is an advantage in the game and we will have to look to score in the interior early and often. Both of our post players have had a great season so far and we look to continue to capitalize on that.”

Junior point guard Victoria Ikenasio said the team will need to focus on containment and working as one rather than a strength battle on the inside.

“The players on their team in my position are not as tall, but they are quick,” said Ikenasio.“They like to penetrate and they’re really good drivers.”

The Lady Blazers are working to stay one step ahead of the Warhawks as they are already aware of their plays and tendencies. They have been struggling the past few games with their defense and are learning how to disrupt the Warhawks’ drivers and look out for their main point guard, Grace O’Gara.

“She’s really crafty and always looking for her shooters,” said Ikenasio. “I think it will be a challenge for us but nothing we can’t conquer or overcome.”

The team has acted out plays, studied players and watched films in preparation for the game. Although the Warhawks have speed on their side, the Lady Blazers are not at all intimidated.

“I think our team is just a smarter team in general,” said Ikenasio. “I’ve never been to a school where we prepared this much for another team, but it’s so helpful. Once it comes to the game, it’s almost like second nature.”

The Lady Blazers have confidence in Saturday’s game and hope to add another win to their streak.

Written by Kayla Pool, Spectator Reporter. Photo courtesy of Austin Bruce, Co-Editor in Chief.