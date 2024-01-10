The Best and Worst Moments of the Golden Globes

This year’s Golden Globe Awards was filled with many heartfelt and historic moments, and many controversial and cringe-inducing moments as well. Here are the best and worst moments of the show.

Best Moments:

1. Lily Gladstone makes history

Lily Gladstone made history at the Golden Globes by being the first Indigenous person to win best actress. Gladstone spoke in Blackfeet, an Algonquian language spoken by the Blackfoot or Niitsitapi people, during her acceptance speech to represent and show appreciation to her community.

2. Cillian Murphy’s lipstick stain

After winning best actor in a drama, Cillian Murphy’s wife was so proud of her husband that she left behind lipstick stains on his nose. Of course, Cillian had no problem leaving them there.

3. Power besties Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White

Ayo Edebiri took home best actress in a comedy series, while her costar Jeremy Allen White took home best actor in a comedy series for their hit tv show, “The Bear”.

Worst Moments:

1. Jo Koy’s bad jokes

The awards host, Jo Koy, gave himself a bad look while cracking embarrassing and borderline misogynistic jokes towards Taylor Swift, the “Barbie” movie, and his own writers.

2. Selena vs. Kylie

After being spotted gossiping to her bestie Taylor Swift, fans speculated that Selena Gomez was talking about Kylie Jenner and how she allegedly wouldn’t let Gomez take a picture with her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet. This was soon cleared up by Gomez, as she ensured fans she was talking about another situation.

3. Ali Wong and Bill Hader jump scare

Out of all the surprising moments, the relationship between Ali Wong and Bill Hader caught the audience by surprise after the two shared a kiss on camera. The confusion has been stirring up whether the relationship is real or fake.

Written by Jasmine Hightower, Entertainment editor. Photo courtesy of MGN.