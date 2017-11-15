Editorial: Take time for mental health

Dear stressed student,

In the famous words of Lucille Ball: are you feeling tired, run-down, listless? Do you poop out at parties? Are you unpopular? The answer to all your problems is in this little editorial.

Let’s talk stress. We’ve all been there. Pulling out your hair, screaming into a pillow and crying your eyes out is completely normal. It wouldn’t be college without these experiences, right?

We write essays, study for tests, and work on the inevitable “group who must not be named” project all while simultaneously maintaining part time jobs, a social life and an appearance of a normal human existence. Don’t even get us started on figuring out our plans after graduation.

In other words, we’re superheroes, but even superheroes need a break from saving the world from time to time.

What’s important first and foremost is you. Taking care of your mind, body and spirit is essential to maintain a happy, healthy life, despite what society thinks.

Luckily, VSU understands the importance of mental health and offers many services and events geared toward releasing students stressed spirits.

On Nov. 29, VSU’s Campus Recreation, Counseling Center and Campus Wellness are teaming up for their annual De-Stress Fest, happening in the Student Union Rotunda. Students can expect therapy dogs (who doesn’t love dogs?), massages (yes please), stress tips (we all need these), games (cha-ching!) and much more.

While this is a one-time event, current students enrolled in the Counseling Center can participate in the relaxation room, but all students can participate in the virtual relaxation room online on VSU’s Counseling Center page. They offer videos for mindful meditation and guided imagery.

If relaxation rooms aren’t your thing, try unplugging for 30 minutes or an hour, exercising, or turning on your favorite song and dancing until your life doesn’t feel like its crumbling.

Either way, hang in there stressed student. There’s only 23 more days until Christmas break. Yes, we’re counting, too.

Sincerely,

The also stressed Spectator

This editorial was written by a member of the editorial staff and expresses the general opinion of The Spectator.