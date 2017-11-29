VSU announces College of Arts and Sciences split

Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Robert Smith emailed VSU faculty and staff on Nov. 29 to confirm that the College of Arts and Sciences would be split.

The separation comes into effect on July 1, 2018, when the College of Arts and Sciences will be split in to the College of Humanities and Social Sciences and the College of Science and Mathematics.

According to Dr. Robert Smith, this decision comes as a result of “a great deal of discussion with deans, department heads, and faculty in the College of Arts and Sciences.”

The College of Humanities and Social Sciences will be made up of the English, history, modern and classical languages, philosophy and religious studies, political scienece and sociology, anthropology and criminal justice, African American studies, women and gender studies, Native American studies, interdisciplinary studies and organizational leadership programs.

The College of Science and Mathematics will encompass biology, chemistry, computer science, mathematics, physics, astronomy and goesciences, the engineering studies program, Air Force ROTC and aerospace studies programs.

Dr. Robert Smith said that he will appoint Dr. James LaPlant, dean of the graduate school and assistant vice president for research, to dean of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences. Dr. LaPlant’s duties as dean of the graduate school will fall to the provost’s office.

Dr. Mark Smith, associate dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, will stay on and serve as associate dean alongside Dr. LaPlant.

Searches for the inaugural dean and associate dean of the College of Science and Mathematics begin immediately.

According to Dr. Robert Smith, no other administrative positions will be created as a result of the spilt. Instead, duties in the provost’s office and other offices that report to the provost will be reworked.

Story by Kelsey Dickerson, Editor-in-Chief. Photo courtesy of VSU.

For more news stories, look here.