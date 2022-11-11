Column: More food services needed on campus

On Friday Nov. 11, VSU Auxiliary sent an email to the student body that included a survey regarding dining on campus.

The survey asked a series of questions regarding campus dining, including how many times a week campus food services are used, what students pay attention to when deciding where to eat, what restaurants on campus would students replace and what food choices students would like the see on campus.

Students have the choice between six different restaurants on campus: Moe’s, Chic-fil-a, Which Wich and Starbucks in the Student Union, Brewed Awakenings in Odum Library and Einstein Bagel Bros on both main and north campus. Other dining options include non-restaurants like Palms Dining Hall, the Blazer Sports Grille and the Provisions on Demand markets in Langdale and Centennial halls.

The survey allows students to give their opinions on these restaurants and whether or not they’d like a wider variety of choices, something VSU definitely needs.

While all the restaurants on campus provide various options for students, it is rare that those options are available. Each dining location on campus frequently runs out of products and remain out for days, such as specific meats or meat substitutes like tofu. In the Union, if restaurants are busy, the menu options will be limited to the things that can be given out quickly.

Operating hours of each restaurant also limits options. Chic-fil-a is the only restaurant on campus that stays open until 10 p.m., with Moe’s closing at 7 p.m. from Monday through Thursday and Which Wich closing at 2 p.m. from Monday through Thursday. Which Wich is not open Friday or Saturday and is only open from 5 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, and Moe’s closes at 3 p.m. on Friday and does not operate Saturday or Sunday. Chic-fil-a also does not operate on Sunday.

It is for these reasons that VSU needs more options. Students should not be limited on the food they receive, and healthier options need to be given to suit the variety of the student body.

Restaurants on campus also need to have longer operating hours for people who have classes late in the evening or commute to campus, as those people will have even less options by time they are able to eat.

VSU also needs to implement cheaper options for students without meal plans.

According to an annual survey published by Temple University’s Hope Center for College, Community and Justice, nearly 40% of college students struggle with food insecurity, meaning they are unsure of where their next meal will come from due to limited finances. However, many of VSU’s dining options are on the higher side.

VSU does not set prices at their restaurants; however, implementing ones with lower prices would be a good thing for students struggling with food insecurity.

